Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville events calendar

Charlottesville Dispatch
Charlottesville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Charlottesville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charlottesville:

Rejuvenate! A Feminine Health Event featuring Votiva and Morpheus8

Charlottesville, VA

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 620 Woodbrook Drive, Suite #3, Charlottesville, VA 22901

It's Time for You! A Feminine Health Event featuring Votiva and Morpheus8 Rejuvenation. Special Reduced Pricing One Night Only

Angelic entertainment &101.3 jamz-80's vs 90's old school after party

Charlottesville, VA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 340 Greenbrier Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901

sam the beast & dj sir rj featuring dj almighty& juicebub

Rocktober Rock Show

Charlottesville, VA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 331 Hillsdale Drive, Seminole Square Shopping Ctr, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Charlottesville's very own rock and gem show hosted by Minerals & Mystics in Seminole Square Shopping Center.

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Charlottesville, VA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1240 Seminole Trl., Charlottesville, VA 22901

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

The Tools of Exploration

Charlottesville, VA

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: Darden Towe Park, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Children learn how to use a compass, binoculars, a magnifying glass, a journal, a sand timer, a ruler, measuring tape, and more!

Charlottesville Dispatch

Charlottesville Dispatch

Charlottesville, VA
With Charlottesville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

