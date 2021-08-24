Charlottesville events calendar
(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Charlottesville is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charlottesville:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 620 Woodbrook Drive, Suite #3, Charlottesville, VA 22901
It's Time for You! A Feminine Health Event featuring Votiva and Morpheus8 Rejuvenation. Special Reduced Pricing One Night Only
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 340 Greenbrier Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901
sam the beast & dj sir rj featuring dj almighty& juicebub
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 331 Hillsdale Drive, Seminole Square Shopping Ctr, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Charlottesville's very own rock and gem show hosted by Minerals & Mystics in Seminole Square Shopping Center.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 1240 Seminole Trl., Charlottesville, VA 22901
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Address: Darden Towe Park, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Children learn how to use a compass, binoculars, a magnifying glass, a journal, a sand timer, a ruler, measuring tape, and more!
