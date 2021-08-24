Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panama City, FL

Panama City events coming soon

Posted by 
Panama City Digest
Panama City Digest
 7 days ago

(PANAMA CITY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Panama City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Panama City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M6Cb5_0bbPWKTC00

Bay High Class of 2001 20yr Reunion

Panama City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 224 East 3rd Court, Panama City, FL 32401

Bay High Class of 2001 20yr Reunion - Come enjoy an evening with your classmates in Historic Downtown Panama City at The Sapp House -

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mReBd_0bbPWKTC00

Paint Night 850 At Lie'brary Tree Swinging

Panama City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1123 Beck Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401

Paint night 850 is a mobile paint and sip party business. We specialize in step by step group paintings hosted at local Panama city hangouts

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDzVc_0bbPWKTC00

Music by the Bay: Barry Fish Band

Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Music by the Bay: Barry Fish Band Hosted By Destination Panama City. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:30 pm and happening at Panama City.,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qz1ZI_0bbPWKTC00

Open House!

Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

It is always a good time to come join us on a MOMStogether Tuesday, but our Open House is the perfect time to see who and what we are! While our kids are having a great time in childcare, we will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mzwci_0bbPWKTC00

The Cheryl Jones Trio

Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1000 Bayview Ave, Panama City, FL

Explore all upcoming drums events in Panama City, Florida, find information & tickets for upcoming drums events happening in Panama City, Florida.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Panama City Digest

Panama City Digest

Panama City, FL
159
Followers
209
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Panama City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Government
City
Panama City, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Time#Fl 32401 Paint#Open House#Fl Explore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy