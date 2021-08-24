Cancel
Tuscaloosa, AL

Coming soon: Tuscaloosa events

Posted by 
Tuscaloosa Times
Tuscaloosa Times
 7 days ago

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Tuscaloosa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tuscaloosa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugJnd_0bbPWHp100

Bonus Workout: The Barre Code Capitol Park - 11:00 am

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2700 University Boulevard, #Suite B, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

The Barre Code is the most efficient and results-driven fitness program centered around cardio, strength, and restoration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfNam_0bbPWHp100

Wishbone Boys Movie Premiere

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 600 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Get a glimpse inside one of the most magical eras of Alabama football with the Wishbone boys players, coaches, and staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULA3t_0bbPWHp100

City on the Yard: Bringing the Community to You!

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3601 Stillman Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

"City on the Yard" brings local businesses and resources to students on the campus of Stillman College. There will be food, music, and more!

Comments / 0

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

With Tuscaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

