Coming soon: Tuscaloosa events

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Tuscaloosa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tuscaloosa:

Bonus Workout: The Barre Code Capitol Park - 11:00 am Tuscaloosa, AL

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2700 University Boulevard, #Suite B, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

The Barre Code is the most efficient and results-driven fitness program centered around cardio, strength, and restoration.

Wishbone Boys Movie Premiere Tuscaloosa, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 600 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Get a glimpse inside one of the most magical eras of Alabama football with the Wishbone boys players, coaches, and staff.

City on the Yard: Bringing the Community to You! Tuscaloosa, AL

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3601 Stillman Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

"City on the Yard" brings local businesses and resources to students on the campus of Stillman College. There will be food, music, and more!