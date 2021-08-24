Cancel
Fairfield, CA

Fairfield events coming soon

Fairfield News Flash
Fairfield News Flash
 7 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Fairfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpkIF_0bbPWGwI00

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Fairfield

Fairfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Fairfield, CA 94533

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYntm_0bbPWGwI00

Coldwell Banker Fairfield Community Blood Drive

Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 3690 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA

Blood drive. There is currently an urgent need for blood donors to give now to prevent delays in lifesaving medical care for patients. Heart transplant patients and infants born with heart defects...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xljk8_0bbPWGwI00

Sales: Converting Prospects to Customers - Making a Successful In-Person Sales Call

Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 500 Chadbourne Rd, Fairfield, CA

Join us and learn the art of making a successful sales call. This class will reacquaint experienced sales people with the many elements the selling process and will teach new sales people the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JAUHo_0bbPWGwI00

3 Keys To Turn A Struggling Business Into A Market Leader - Fairfield, CA

Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 1000 Webster St A, Fairfield, CA

Grow Your Online Business - Without Going Crazy! The new and different way to grow profitably, reliably and consistantly. About this Event Most business owners are struggling to grow their...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQd1e_0bbPWGwI00

Learn and Network- AREAA Solano & NSCAR Equal Opportunity Committee

Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 219 Texas St C, Fairfield, CA

AREAA Solano in collaboration with Northern Solano Association of Realtors Equal Opportunity Committee. Come learn and network! About this Event Current market conditions regarding interest rates...

With Fairfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

