Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Duluth calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
 7 days ago

(DULUTH, MN) Duluth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duluth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOGL6_0bbPWAdw00

Using Telehealth to Support Value-Based Care

Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Telehealth can be an effective tool in managing chronic conditions in reducing readmissions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the 1135 Federal waiver permitted certified rural health clinics (RHCs...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzvr8_0bbPWAdw00

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:45 PM

Address: 411 West 1st Street, Duluth, MN 55802

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czim7_0bbPWAdw00

SHARK ON THE LAKE

Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3300 London Rd, Duluth, MN

« All Events SHARK ON THE LAKE August 24 @ 12:00 pm -

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Opt7M_0bbPWAdw00

Tighten & Tone

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 324 West Superior Street, #100, Duluth, MN 55802

Join us for our BodyTite Event on September 8th. Learn how BodyTite can tighten & tone your body non-surgically! RSVP Today: 218.215.8990

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323xyl_0bbPWAdw00

Pain Management and Palliative Care Overivew

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 800 West Railroad Street, Duluth, MN 55802

Review common Pain syndromes, comprehensive pain assessment and treatment for chronic pain. Overview of symptoms and mgmt in Palliative

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Duluth Updates

Duluth Updates

Duluth, MN
56
Followers
204
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Duluth Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London Township, MN
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Duluth, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy