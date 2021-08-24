Duluth calendar: Coming events

(DULUTH, MN) Duluth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duluth:

Using Telehealth to Support Value-Based Care Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Telehealth can be an effective tool in managing chronic conditions in reducing readmissions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the 1135 Federal waiver permitted certified rural health clinics (RHCs...

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:45 PM

Address: 411 West 1st Street, Duluth, MN 55802

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

SHARK ON THE LAKE Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3300 London Rd, Duluth, MN

« All Events SHARK ON THE LAKE August 24 @ 12:00 pm -

Tighten & Tone Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 324 West Superior Street, #100, Duluth, MN 55802

Join us for our BodyTite Event on September 8th. Learn how BodyTite can tighten & tone your body non-surgically! RSVP Today: 218.215.8990

Pain Management and Palliative Care Overivew Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 800 West Railroad Street, Duluth, MN 55802

Review common Pain syndromes, comprehensive pain assessment and treatment for chronic pain. Overview of symptoms and mgmt in Palliative