Events on the Manchester calendar

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(MANCHESTER, NH) Live events are coming to Manchester.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

BLITZKID REUNION Tour Kickoff

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Blitzkid is back! This is a special, one-time-only reunion tour . VIP Meet & Greet Options available. Additional support to be announced!

OTEP with The World Over, Sepsiss & The Almas

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:59 PM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Otep's "Sermons of Fire" National Tour 2021 with The World Over, Sepsiss & The Almas

Friday Night Nerf Wars at Thrive Outdoors

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 190 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101

4 on 4 Nerf battles & games for ages 12 and up at the Community Leadership Center at Thrive Outdoors.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Manchester

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 475 Canal St, Manchester, NH 03101

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.

4-Hour Sensual Bachata Bootcamp

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:30 AM

Address: 250 Commercial Street, #4019, Manchester, NH 03101

Sensual Bachata Bootcamp is a 4 hour intensive workshop. Participants will learn essential foundations and techniques.

Manchester, NH
ABOUT

With Manchester Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

