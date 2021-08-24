Hot-and-cold Royals are hot again
ROLLERCOASTER ROYALS – Remember when the Kansas City Royals couldn’t buy a win on the road?. The Royals are 4-0 on their current 10-game road trip, starting with an overpowering sweep of the Cubs, whose team was destroyed at the trade deadline with a fire sale that left them basically star-less. Then on Monday, the Royals continued their mastery of the Houston Astros with a 7-1 rout, continuing what they started last week in KC when they took 3 of 4 from the AL-West leading team, which if it doesn’t wind up winning the division will be kicking itself for being dominated by Kansas City, which already has won the season series.www.midkansasonline.com
Comments / 0