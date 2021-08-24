Cancel
Lake Charles, LA

Live events coming up in Lake Charles

Lake Charles Journal
 7 days ago

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Lake Charles has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Charles area:

Pathway To Real Estate

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Come to "Pathway To Real Estate" to get an overview of what it takes to start a career in Real Estate!

Rush Lounge Welcomes The Vermilionaires!!

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Rush Lounge Welcomes The Vermilionaires!! Hosted By The Vermillionaires. Event starts on Friday, 6 August 2021 and happening at 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601-9031, United States...

Now Hiring Veterans in Lake Charles, LA!

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 814 W Bayou Pines Dr, Lake Charles, LA

Allied Universal is looking to hire Veterans! Join the LARGEST SECURITY COMPANY in North America! Unarmed, Full time and Part time. All Shifts. EVENT EXTRAS: - $2000 sign-on bonus if you have an...

On The Rocks Beer Pong | $20 Team | Every Thursday

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 817 E McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA

On The Rocks Beer Pong hosted by Louisiana Beer Pong When: Thursday Time: 9:00pm Where: On The Rocks Bar What: World Series beer pong rules single bracket of either pick your partner or random\'s...

Part-Time Job Fair

Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Part-Time Job Fair You are here: Home / Part-Time Job Fair

With Lake Charles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

