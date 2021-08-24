Cancel
Algeria says cutting diplomatic ties with Morocco

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria is cutting diplomatic relations with Morocco, Foreign Minister Ramdane Lamamra said on Tuesday at a news conference, accusing its neighbour of “hostile actions”.

Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed, writing by Angus McDowall, Editing by Catherine Evans

Reuters

Reuters

