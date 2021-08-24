Elgin events coming soon

(ELGIN, IL) Elgin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elgin area:

Barn Sale – August 27-29 Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 8N006 Dittman Rd, Elgin, IL

The second Rover Rescue Barn Sale of the year will take place at 8N006 Dittman Rd in Elgin on Friday, August 27 - Sunday, August 29, from 8-5 each day. Like in past years, nothing is priced; you...

Goat Yoga - Reverse The Kerrs Farm, Elgin Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 11N435 Muirhead Rd, Elgin, IL

Goat yoga classes include 30 minutes of yoga taught by a certified yoga instructor and 30 minutes of free time where you can pet the goats, take photos and chill with the goats on your yoga mat...

Music in the Garden: Jimmy Marquis — Plank Road Tap Room Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 39W149 Plank Rd, Elgin, IL

We are excited to welcome Jimmy Marquis back to the tap room! Jimmy Marquis is an acoustic singer/songwriter drawing strong inspiration from modern folk music and Americana. He uses a variety of...

Red Cross FA/CPR/AED Class (Blended Format) - Fox Valley Shooting Range Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 780 S McLean Blvd, Elgin, IL

Red Cross FA/CPR/AED Class (Blended Format) - Fox Valley Shooting Range About this Event Click here to register: Adult and Pediatric CPR/FA/AED...

Depression & Anxiety Recovery Program, Introductory Session Elgin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1141 Bode Road, Elgin, IL 60120

This is the Introductory Session for the eight-week Depression & Anxiety Recovery Progam, presented at the Salient Lifestyle Center