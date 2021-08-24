Cancel
Elgin, IL

Elgin events coming soon

Elgin Updates
Elgin Updates
 7 days ago

(ELGIN, IL) Elgin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elgin area:

Barn Sale – August 27-29

Elgin, IL

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 8N006 Dittman Rd, Elgin, IL

The second Rover Rescue Barn Sale of the year will take place at 8N006 Dittman Rd in Elgin on Friday, August 27 - Sunday, August 29, from 8-5 each day. Like in past years, nothing is priced; you...

Goat Yoga - Reverse The Kerrs Farm, Elgin

Elgin, IL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 11N435 Muirhead Rd, Elgin, IL

Goat yoga classes include 30 minutes of yoga taught by a certified yoga instructor and 30 minutes of free time where you can pet the goats, take photos and chill with the goats on your yoga mat...

Music in the Garden: Jimmy Marquis — Plank Road Tap Room

Elgin, IL

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 39W149 Plank Rd, Elgin, IL

We are excited to welcome Jimmy Marquis back to the tap room! Jimmy Marquis is an acoustic singer/songwriter drawing strong inspiration from modern folk music and Americana. He uses a variety of...

Red Cross FA/CPR/AED Class (Blended Format) - Fox Valley Shooting Range

Elgin, IL

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 780 S McLean Blvd, Elgin, IL

Red Cross FA/CPR/AED Class (Blended Format) - Fox Valley Shooting Range About this Event Click here to register: Adult and Pediatric CPR/FA/AED...

Depression & Anxiety Recovery Program, Introductory Session

Elgin, IL

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1141 Bode Road, Elgin, IL 60120

This is the Introductory Session for the eight-week Depression & Anxiety Recovery Progam, presented at the Salient Lifestyle Center

Elgin Updates

Elgin Updates

Elgin, IL
With Elgin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

