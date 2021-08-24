Rochester events coming soon

(ROCHESTER, MN) Live events are coming to Rochester.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rochester:

Pop-Up Chess on Peace Plaza Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 38 Peace Plaza, Rochester, MN

Enjoy nature with Rochester Chess Classes presented by Mayo Clinic and the Rochester Downtown Alliance. About this event About this free event: Did you take up chess or watch the Netflix series...

Jikiden Reiki Summer Seminar Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 4729 Canterbury Ct NW, Rochester, MN

Join us for our Jikiden Reiki summer seminar. This seminar taught over a period of three days will cover both the shoden (Reiki I) and okuden (Reiki II) levels of Jikiden Reiki. Jikiden Reiki is...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Rochester, MN 55901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Oysters and Sparkling Wine Tasting Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 14 4th St SW, Rochester, MN

Bleu Duck is turning FIVE in August, and we're throwing an entire week of special events to celebrate! On Wednesday, August 25th join us on the patio from 5-8 PM for Oysters and Sparkling Wine...

Rochester Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 255 1st Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.