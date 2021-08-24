Events on the Bellingham calendar
(BELLINGHAM, WA) Bellingham is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bellingham:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM
Address: 306 Flora St, Bellingham, WA 98225
$10-30 Sliding Scale Cash Donation - all funds will support local youth suicide prevention and awareness services!ALL AGESDoors at 8:00 - Music at 8:30NO BOOZE, NO DRUGS, NO JERKSProceeds will go to: MAD HOPE Youth Suicide Prevention_ _ _ _ _The MakeShift Mantra: NO BOOZE, NO DRUGS, NO JERKS! We want this to be a positive, uplifting, inclusive space that provides the best atmosphere for fun and connection with our fellow humans. We thank you for your help in creating and maintaining this GOOD VI
Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue May 05, 09:00 PM
Address: 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225
Assist clients in joint freeing movements, find the edge of movement patterns and provide appropriate stretches for improved mobility.
Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Mar 03, 09:00 PM
Address: 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225
Learn positioning considerations, and specific assessment and treatment techniques to help maximize the effectiveness of your treatments.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 1308 Railroad Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225
This class is meant for individuals with prior wire-wrapping experience. The techniques are advanced, and you will learn how to capture...
Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 09:00 PM
Address: 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225
Learn about the basics of Eastern Medicine theory and practice from a licensed acupuncturist and former massage therapist.
