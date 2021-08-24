Events on the Bellingham calendar

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Bellingham is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bellingham:

Winzlo, MetaPhysical, DJ Tru-Ah~Youth Suicide Prevention Benefit Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 306 Flora St, Bellingham, WA 98225

$10-30 Sliding Scale Cash Donation - all funds will support local youth suicide prevention and awareness services!ALL AGESDoors at 8:00 - Music at 8:30NO BOOZE, NO DRUGS, NO JERKSProceeds will go to: MAD HOPE Youth Suicide Prevention_ _ _ _ _The MakeShift Mantra: NO BOOZE, NO DRUGS, NO JERKS! We want this to be a positive, uplifting, inclusive space that provides the best atmosphere for fun and connection with our fellow humans. We thank you for your help in creating and maintaining this GOOD VI

Table Dancing: It’s Really a Stretch! Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Assist clients in joint freeing movements, find the edge of movement patterns and provide appropriate stretches for improved mobility.

Manual Therapy Considerations for Pelvic Pain Conditions Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Mar 03, 09:00 PM

Address: 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Learn positioning considerations, and specific assessment and treatment techniques to help maximize the effectiveness of your treatments.

Wire Wrapping Class – Session 5/5 Wrapping undrilled stones – Tree of Life Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1308 Railroad Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

This class is meant for individuals with prior wire-wrapping experience. The techniques are advanced, and you will learn how to capture...

Introduction to Eastern Medicine for Bodyworkers Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 09:00 PM

Address: 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Learn about the basics of Eastern Medicine theory and practice from a licensed acupuncturist and former massage therapist.