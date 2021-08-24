What’s up Toms River: Local events calendar

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Live events are coming to Toms River.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Toms River area:

POUND 4 PINK NJ 2021session 2 Toms River, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 535 Garfield Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753

Join Lisa Pepper & this amazing team of rockstars as they band together for NJ POUND 4 PINK . Donations accepted at door.

Sunday Worship via Zoom Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1681 Ridgeway Rd, Toms River, NJ

Every Sunday. Please email the Pastor if you are interested […]



Celebrate Lughnasdh with the Ocean County Library Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Celebrate Lughnasdh Learn about the Gaelic Festival Lughnasdh and celebrate the early harvest with recipes featuring healthy grains including a harvest wheat berry salad and 3 grain bagels...

Its a Grooms Night Too at The Garden State Distillery Toms River, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 13 Washington Street, Toms River, NJ 08753

It's a Grooms Night Too at The Garden State Distillery

Take & Make: Suncatchers for Kids - Ocean County Library - Toms River Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 101 Washington St, Toms River, NJ

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from Ocean County Library - Toms River: Wednesday, August 25 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PMBranch Location:...