Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

What’s up Toms River: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Toms River Post
Toms River Post
 7 days ago

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Live events are coming to Toms River.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Toms River area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3Tig_0bbPVr7c00

POUND 4 PINK NJ 2021session 2

Toms River, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 535 Garfield Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753

Join Lisa Pepper & this amazing team of rockstars as they band together for NJ POUND 4 PINK . Donations accepted at door.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BiiUt_0bbPVr7c00

Sunday Worship via Zoom

Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1681 Ridgeway Rd, Toms River, NJ

Every Sunday. Please email the Pastor if you are interested […]\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W1tJz_0bbPVr7c00

Celebrate Lughnasdh with the Ocean County Library

Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Celebrate Lughnasdh Learn about the Gaelic Festival Lughnasdh and celebrate the early harvest with recipes featuring healthy grains including a harvest wheat berry salad and 3 grain bagels...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MA5Rn_0bbPVr7c00

Its a Grooms Night Too at The Garden State Distillery

Toms River, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 13 Washington Street, Toms River, NJ 08753

It's a Grooms Night Too at The Garden State Distillery

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KY1wX_0bbPVr7c00

Take & Make: Suncatchers for Kids - Ocean County Library - Toms River

Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 101 Washington St, Toms River, NJ

Wednesday August 25, 2021: Event listing from Ocean County Library - Toms River: Wednesday, August 25 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PMBranch Location:...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Toms River Post

Toms River Post

Toms River, NJ
53
Followers
203
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Toms River Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Bagels#Distillery#Lisa Pepper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recipes
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy