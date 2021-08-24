Events on the Stamford calendar

(STAMFORD, CT) Stamford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stamford:

Steep Canyon Rangers Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 61 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT

Check out the past concert and event calendar for Martin Short in NYC along with detailed ticket and venue information including photos, videos, bios, maps and more.

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1040 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT 06901

Join us on the Grand Steps at Mill River Park for an afternoon of fun!

Open House for 19 Lindale Street Stamford CT Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Browse all currently listed homes under $1M for sale in Greenwich, CT. Contact Edward S. Mortimer for all of your Greenwich, CT real estate needs.

Summer Concert Series - Sister Sun Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 151 Brookdale Rd, Stamford, CT

The concert will take place on the Great Lawn. Bring chairs or a blanket, and a picnic dinner! In the event of rain, the concert will take place in the Silver

Brunch on Bank St. Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 15 Bank Street, Stamford, CT 06901

Learn about our programs, future goals and Have a Taste of La Perle!!