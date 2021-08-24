Athens calendar: Events coming up

(ATHENS, GA) Live events are coming to Athens.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Athens:

The Family Recipe (Album Release Show) Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

The Family Recipe (Album Release Show) with Misnomer & Convince the Kid|Georgia Theatre

Jordy Searcy and Brendan Abernathy Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

Jordy Searcy & Brendan Abernathy with special guests lighthearted - Georgia Theatre

Tribute: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Join us for a night of Allman Brothers Band music under the stars at the Southern Brewing Company in Athens, GA! All ages are welcome!

Garrison Starr + Matthew Mayfield Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 131 E. Clayton Street, Athens, GA 30601

• PROOF OF FULL VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR ENTRY • MASKS REQUIRED