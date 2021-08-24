Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

Athens calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Athens Times
Athens Times
 7 days ago

(ATHENS, GA) Live events are coming to Athens.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Athens:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnrIV_0bbPVpMA00

The Family Recipe (Album Release Show)

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

The Family Recipe (Album Release Show) with Misnomer & Convince the Kid|Georgia Theatre

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPrmQ_0bbPVpMA00

Jordy Searcy and Brendan Abernathy

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

Jordy Searcy & Brendan Abernathy with special guests lighthearted - Georgia Theatre

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6QPR_0bbPVpMA00

Tribute: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Join us for a night of Allman Brothers Band music under the stars at the Southern Brewing Company in Athens, GA! All ages are welcome!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLaVe_0bbPVpMA00

Garrison Starr + Matthew Mayfield

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 131 E. Clayton Street, Athens, GA 30601

• PROOF OF FULL VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR ENTRY • MASKS REQUIRED

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Athens Times

Athens Times

Athens, GA
77
Followers
208
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Athens Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumpkin, GA
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Government
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Ga 30601#Sun Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy