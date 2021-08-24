Live events coming up in Santa Maria

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Live events are coming to Santa Maria.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Maria:

Santa Barbara County Farm Day Santa Maria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Visit www.santabarbaracountyfarmday.com for more info, Santa Maria, CA 93456

"Meet the Hands that Feed You" at over 13 ag locations. Enjoy free tours, wagon rides, giveaways, berry tastings, pop-up markets & more.

Mass Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 966 W Orchard St, Santa Maria, CA

Here is Robert Vidal’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Robert Vidal of Santa Maria, California, who passed away on...

Comedy Night at Cubanissimo! Orcutt, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4869 S Bradley Rd #118, Orcutt, CA

Don't Miss COMEDY Night at Cubanissimo! (ADULT content show. Any guest under 18 years or age must be accompanied by their parent, children under 16 highly

PMP Certification | Project Management Certification| PMP Training in Santa Maria, CA | ProLearnHut Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Description Key features 32 hours of instructor-led classroom coaching 100% money-back Guarantee* PMBOK® Guide sixth Edition based mostly coaching PMP® Mock Exams and Mock comes Group Activities...

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Mammoth Lakes Santa Maria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT91, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93456

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.