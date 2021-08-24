Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Maria, CA

Live events coming up in Santa Maria

Posted by 
Santa Maria Journal
Santa Maria Journal
 7 days ago

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Live events are coming to Santa Maria.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Maria:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473ozS_0bbPVkBl00

Santa Barbara County Farm Day

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Visit www.santabarbaracountyfarmday.com for more info, Santa Maria, CA 93456

"Meet the Hands that Feed You" at over 13 ag locations. Enjoy free tours, wagon rides, giveaways, berry tastings, pop-up markets & more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGBkl_0bbPVkBl00

Mass

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 966 W Orchard St, Santa Maria, CA

Here is Robert Vidal’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Robert Vidal of Santa Maria, California, who passed away on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23tCjb_0bbPVkBl00

Comedy Night at Cubanissimo!

Orcutt, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4869 S Bradley Rd #118, Orcutt, CA

Don't Miss COMEDY Night at Cubanissimo! (ADULT content show. Any guest under 18 years or age must be accompanied by their parent, children under 16 highly

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028Cx4_0bbPVkBl00

PMP Certification | Project Management Certification| PMP Training in Santa Maria, CA | ProLearnHut

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Description Key features 32 hours of instructor-led classroom coaching 100% money-back Guarantee* PMBOK® Guide sixth Edition based mostly coaching PMP® Mock Exams and Mock comes Group Activities...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Abbyd_0bbPVkBl00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Mammoth Lakes

Santa Maria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT91, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93456

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria Journal

Santa Maria, CA
84
Followers
205
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Maria Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orcutt, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Obituaries
Santa Maria, CA
Government
Santa Maria, CA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Money Back Guarantee#Cubanissimo#Pmbok#Pmp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas events calendar

1. Live Music with Simon Santiago — Big Dog Vineyards; 2. Board of Education Meeting - Milpitas Unified School District; 3. CWC- One Day DIET Workshop by Lalit M Kapoor; 4. Rose 5th Grade Back to School Night - Alexander Rose Elementary; 5. ICC JOOLA FALL OPEN 4 STAR
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Alameda County, CAbayareaparent.com

Fun Fall Festivals

Favorite fall festivals have begun to return to the Bay Area, and a couple of county fairs will take place as well. While some events are still on hold until next year, there are plenty of fun ways for your family to spend your weekends in September and beyond. As conditions may change due to COVID-19, make sure to check event websites before heading out.
Crystal City, MOmymoinfo.com

Twin City Days Crystal City family events

(Crystal City) Twin City Days is less than a month away, and area businesses are getting their plans together for the festival’s return. On Friday, September 10th, Crystal City Park will host some family-friendly events. One of those is the returning Bike Ride Activities, which include a family bicycle ride around town. Chris Creed with Pedal and Pi in Crystal City and Living Life on Two Wheels says it should be a good time.
San Marcos, CAthevistapress.com

San Marcos Chamber News

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 3:00 – 7:00 PM. This Tuesday all San Marcos college students are eligible to receive $1 off a hot food purchase with proof of student I.D. (minimum order $5). The Harvest Festival will feature 250 artisans and crafters, local businesses, kids zone and delicious food options. Enjoy...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Brewfest tickets still available

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the 2021 Fremont Toyota Suds n' Spurs Brewfest are on sale and available at wyotheater.com or in person at the Chamber Office, Black Tooth Brewing Company or Cottonwood Kitchen + Home. Tickets cost $35 per person. Suds n' Spurs Brewfest is the Chamber's major fundraiser. Even...
Festivalsouthernminn.com

Bridge Chamber Music Festival takes place Aug. 25-29

Bridge Chamber Music Festival presents the following performances at its annual August festival:. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25: Guest cellist Christine Lamprea at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Please wear masks for this indoor performance. 5 p.m. Aug. 27: Stone Arch Brass in Central Park behind the Weitz Center. Bring your lawn...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Deming, WAlyndentribune.com

Bluegrass Festival canceled

DEMING — Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections both countywide and statewide, this year’s North Cascades Bluegrass Festival has been canceled. “While the decision to cancel the festival was difficult, it was not hard,” Daniel Tepper and David Starr stated in an Aug. 16 press release. “The safety of our festival attendees and volunteers is paramount and we felt that the recent dramatic increase in infections left us with little choice but to cancel the festival. To say that we are disappointed is a major understatement, but the risk factor was such that we truly felt like we had no choice but to cancel the festival.”
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Rotary Club to put on Lobster Festival ...community news

Rotary runs Lobster Festival ... community news north county. ‘Stellaluna’ staged this week at Flower Fields. New Village Arts presents “Stellaluna,” based on the book by Carlsbad author Janell Cannon, from Thursday to Aug. 22 outdoors at The Flower Fields. The production, adapted by Aleta Barthell and directed by Samantha Ginn, features teens and young adults with neurodiversity. The one-hour show is at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 2 p.m. Aug. 22. Tickets are $10; $5 for students. Tickets must be purchased online at least six hours before showtime; no in-person sales. Seating will be assigned based on the order of the reservation and ticket level, and will follow household social-distancing policies. Masks must be worn at all times and ticket holders are asked to stay home if they are feeling sick in any way. Visit newvillagearts.org.
Musicoregoncoastmagazine.com

Bay Area Fun Fests

Fun Festivals are back on the agenda in the Coos Bay area with the return of the Blackberry Arts Festival and the Bay Area Fun Festival. The Blackberry Arts Festival celebrates all things blackberry and a whole lot more on August 28–29. Yes, there are tons of blackberry-themed yummy items for sale like jam, baked goods, and wine. Attendees can also expect artists and vendors with all types of artisan wares and two days of live music. The festival takes place in downtown Coos Bay on Central Avenue near Highway 101. For updates, go to the Festival website or Facebook page.
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Mixer Fun Found Locally

It was a festive air that surrounded the members and guests of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s first mixer in over a year. Held at Alissa’s Ocean View Bar and Grill in Montrose, over 30 people attended the evening that included food, beverages, opportunity drawings and, of course, the chance to network with local business people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy