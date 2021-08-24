Mayor Bynum declares August 24 as Hospitality House of Tulsa Day

Hospitality House of Tulsa (Naomi Keitt)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum has officially declared August 24 “Hospitality House of Tulsa Day.” This date was set to honor the 15 years of service Hospitality House of Tulsa has brought to the community.

Hospitality House of Tulsa is a local nonprofit ministry that provides lodging, meals, transportation assistance, and prayer support for families of hospital patients in the Tulsa area.

“We are so grateful for our Tulsa community who continues to support families traveling to Tulsa for critical medical care,” stated Toni Moore, CEO of Hospitality House of Tulsa, in a press release published by the nonprofit.

Since Hospitality House first open its doors in 2006, they have assisted more than 7,400 families of hospitalized patients, as well as people receiving outpatient treatment for any illness. Hospitality House has helped families from all 77 counties in Oklahoma as well as 48 states in the U.S., and eight countries.

Representatives from Hospitality House have emphasized the importance of their service during the pandemic, since hospitals have enforced restrictions in order to keep patients safe from COVID-19 infections. Visitation hours have been restricted, and patient’s family members are no longer allowed to sleep in hospital waiting rooms.

©2021 Cox Media Group