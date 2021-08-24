Live events on the horizon in Joliet

(JOLIET, IL) Live events are coming to Joliet.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Joliet:

Water For Life 5k New Lenox, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox, IL 60451

VitaLife is proud to host the 1st annual Water For Life 5k in New Lenox, IL.

Hot Rods House of Power New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 22033 Howell Dr Ste 2, New Lenox, IL

Hot Rods House of power is having a car show on Aug. 28th, 2021 at the lockport American legion located at 15052 Archer Ave. Lockport,Il. 9a - 3:30p. $20.00 entry. Judged event. Trophies for 13...

Karaoke New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 14414 Ford Dr, New Lenox, IL

Karaoke with Chad Every Friday from 7:30 pm to midnight. Come sing the night away!

Parent Meeting for Cross Country - Liberty Junior High School New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: Southwest Suburbs, 151 Lenox St, New Lenox, IL

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Liberty Junior High School: Tuesday, August 24 from 4:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Joliet, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Joliet, IL 60431

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.