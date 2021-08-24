Cancel
Joliet, IL

Live events on the horizon in Joliet

Posted by 
Joliet Dispatch
Joliet Dispatch
 7 days ago

(JOLIET, IL) Live events are coming to Joliet.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Joliet:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9DpC_0bbPVd0g00

Water For Life 5k

New Lenox, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox, IL 60451

VitaLife is proud to host the 1st annual Water For Life 5k in New Lenox, IL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgH4r_0bbPVd0g00

Hot Rods House of Power

New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 22033 Howell Dr Ste 2, New Lenox, IL

Hot Rods House of power is having a car show on Aug. 28th, 2021 at the lockport American legion located at 15052 Archer Ave. Lockport,Il. 9a - 3:30p. $20.00 entry. Judged event. Trophies for 13...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193NgZ_0bbPVd0g00

Karaoke

New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 14414 Ford Dr, New Lenox, IL

Karaoke with Chad Every Friday from 7:30 pm to midnight. Come sing the night away!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrN5T_0bbPVd0g00

Parent Meeting for Cross Country - Liberty Junior High School

New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: Southwest Suburbs, 151 Lenox St, New Lenox, IL

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Liberty Junior High School: Tuesday, August 24 from 4:30 PM to 5:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lftDP_0bbPVd0g00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Joliet, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Joliet, IL 60431

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Joliet Dispatch

Joliet Dispatch

Joliet, IL
With Joliet Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

