Asheville, NC

Asheville calendar: Coming events

Asheville News Watch
 7 days ago

(ASHEVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Asheville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Asheville area:

July 4th - CLOSED

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 252 Charlotte Street, Asheville, NC 28801

Closed July 4th. We will reopen the following business day.

Random Rab + Futexture, & Trinity Justice [LEAF Downtown After Party]

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 271 Haywood Street, Asheville, NC 28801

Join us after LEAF Dowtown for Random Rab + Futexture, & Trinity Justice!

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure - Asheville

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: U.S. 74 Alternate, Asheville, NC 28801

Turn the Dallas Asheville into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a two and a half-hour city tour. Guided from any smart phone, teams make their way among well-known and overlooked gems of the city, solving clues and completing challenges while learning local history. Start when you want and play at your pace.  Price is per team, not per person. Find details and Redeem your ticket as a Prepaid Code online at www.UrbanAdventu

Free Tour - Alcalá de Henares

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Plaza de Cervantes, 28801 Alcalá de Henares

Un recorrido para conocer los lugares, hechos y personajes que propiciaron el nombramiento de Alcalá de Henares como ciudad Patrimonio.

Sports: Get A Good Look World Tour

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

SPORTS brings their "Get A Good Look World Tour" to Asheville NC for a stop at The Grey Eagle on Sunday January 16. 8pm, ALL AGES show.

