Cumming calendar: Events coming up
(CUMMING, GA) Live events are lining up on the Cumming calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cumming:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 2550 The Place Cir, Cumming, GA
Jobs Include Assembly Line Manufacturing Shipping/Pick & Pack Warehouse Administration
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 3105 Dahlonega Highway, Cumming, GA 30040
Join us for an all-day BMore Kickstart Bootcamp to equip your student with the skills they need for life in and out of school
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 101 Meadow Drive, Suite C, Cumming, GA 30040
Join us as we celebrate the Grand Reopening of Yoga Selah. There will be free intro yoga classes, refreshments, vendors, give aways!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:59 PM
Address: 2820 Old Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA
Find 10 examples of the Mandela Effect and test your memory of iconic images that raise questions about parallel worlds.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Address: 1120 Dahlonega Highway, Cumming, GA 30040
Work with partners to increase awareness, provide training, increase support and enhance services in order to reduce child abuse and neglect
Comments / 0