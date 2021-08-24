Cancel
Cumming, GA

Cumming calendar: Events coming up

Cumming Dispatch
Cumming Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CUMMING, GA) Live events are lining up on the Cumming calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cumming:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nkeZ_0bbPVYXv00

Weekly Hiring Event at The Place of Forsyth

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2550 The Place Cir, Cumming, GA

Jobs Include Assembly Line Manufacturing Shipping/Pick & Pack Warehouse Administration

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHD9R_0bbPVYXv00

BMore Kickstart the Game of Life Bootcamp

Cumming, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3105 Dahlonega Highway, Cumming, GA 30040

Join us for an all-day BMore Kickstart Bootcamp to equip your student with the skills they need for life in and out of school

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnwQs_0bbPVYXv00

Grand Reopening

Cumming, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 Meadow Drive, Suite C, Cumming, GA 30040

Join us as we celebrate the Grand Reopening of Yoga Selah. There will be free intro yoga classes, refreshments, vendors, give aways!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahONd_0bbPVYXv00

Mandela Effect Scavenger Hunt

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 2820 Old Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA

Find 10 examples of the Mandela Effect and test your memory of iconic images that raise questions about parallel worlds.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256wjp_0bbPVYXv00

FY22 Child & Family Welfare Collaborative

Cumming, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1120 Dahlonega Highway, Cumming, GA 30040

Work with partners to increase awareness, provide training, increase support and enhance services in order to reduce child abuse and neglect

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

With Cumming Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

