Coming soon: Yakima events

(YAKIMA, WA) Yakima is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yakima area:

Courtney & Company live @ Valley Brewing Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3215 River Rd, Yakima, WA

Come see and welcome Courtney & Company live at Valley Brewing as they travel from Couer d Alene Idaho! This power duo performs contemporary, folk & Americana. This is the first stop of multiple...

14+ League Intro Night, SEASON 3 Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 315 W Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA

Season 3 is approaching fast, and this season we have room for 8 teams of 5. We had 7 teams last season and many teams are planning on returning, so make sure to preregister rather than wait for...

Ceramics Orientation with Natalie A. Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 16 S 1st St, Yakima, WA

Welcome to Ceramics orientation, this class is for new members at Yakima Maker Space the purpose for this class is to teach new members how to use the ceramics area safely and to get members the...

Dye Hard 5K Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:59 PM

The Dye Hard 5K is an untimed nighttime running event that provides participants with an opportunity to have fun with friends and family while getting covered in fluorescent colored powder in the...

Rooted In with Healthy Eats: A Fall Candle Making and Food Class Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1101 W Yakima Ave Suite 115, Yakima, WA

Jen from Rooted In Collective joins us in the Healthy Eats Kitchen for this one-of-a-kind class celebrating fall scents and flavors. About this event Rooted In Collective + Healthy Eats Nutrition...