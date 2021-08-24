Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem events coming up

Posted by 
Bethlehem News Flash
Bethlehem News Flash
 7 days ago

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Live events are lining up on the Bethlehem calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bethlehem area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDyPI_0bbPVT8I00

Habitat Lehigh Valley Happy Hour & Hard Hats- Women Build Week Kick-off

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1988 Blair Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Habitat Lehigh Valley's all female Women Build & She Nailed It! kickoff event!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFVxc_0bbPVT8I00

Shadow of a Doubt

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA

Part of Alfred Hitchcock: A 9-Film Masterclass in Suspense 1943 | Rated PG | Runtime: 1 hr 48 min Director: Alfred Hitchcock Stars: Teresa Wright, Joseph Cotten, Macdonald Carey One of Alfred...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0De8Hy_0bbPVT8I00

Kick Off Football Dinner - BGGC - Freedom High School

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3149 Chester Ave, Bethlehem, PA

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Freedom High School: Tuesday, August 24 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2KoY_0bbPVT8I00

Old Bethlehem Walking Tour

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 74 W Broad St STE 310, Bethlehem, PA

Led by one of our certified guides in period dress, the tour will tell the 275-year history of Bethlehem’s unique beginnings since 1741. You’ll stop at the 1741 Gemeinhaus, 1762 Waterworks, 1758...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kc0Ma_0bbPVT8I00

Shark Attack: Adults Night Out

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 25 E 3rd St, Bethlehem, PA

Enjoy a night out with friends painting pottery! Our Adults Night Out events are a creative way to celebrate the start of the weekend. Get Artsy with us! ALL POTTERY is 20% off! • $8 reservation...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem, PA
86
Followers
207
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bethlehem, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macdonald Carey
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Joseph Cotten
Person
Teresa Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Live Events#Freedom High School#Pa Enjoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy