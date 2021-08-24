Bethlehem events coming up

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Live events are lining up on the Bethlehem calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bethlehem area:

Habitat Lehigh Valley Happy Hour & Hard Hats- Women Build Week Kick-off Bethlehem, PA

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1988 Blair Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Habitat Lehigh Valley's all female Women Build & She Nailed It! kickoff event!

Shadow of a Doubt Bethlehem, PA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA

Part of Alfred Hitchcock: A 9-Film Masterclass in Suspense 1943 | Rated PG | Runtime: 1 hr 48 min Director: Alfred Hitchcock Stars: Teresa Wright, Joseph Cotten, Macdonald Carey One of Alfred...

Kick Off Football Dinner - BGGC - Freedom High School Bethlehem, PA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3149 Chester Ave, Bethlehem, PA

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Freedom High School: Tuesday, August 24 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Old Bethlehem Walking Tour Bethlehem, PA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 74 W Broad St STE 310, Bethlehem, PA

Led by one of our certified guides in period dress, the tour will tell the 275-year history of Bethlehem’s unique beginnings since 1741. You’ll stop at the 1741 Gemeinhaus, 1762 Waterworks, 1758...

Shark Attack: Adults Night Out Bethlehem, PA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 25 E 3rd St, Bethlehem, PA

Enjoy a night out with friends painting pottery! Our Adults Night Out events are a creative way to celebrate the start of the weekend. Get Artsy with us! ALL POTTERY is 20% off! • $8 reservation...