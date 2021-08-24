Santa Fe calendar: Events coming up

(SANTA FE, NM) Live events are coming to Santa Fe.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Fe area:

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5! Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Fred Harvey History Weekend 2021 Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 113 Lincoln Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Fred Harvey History Weekend and Fred Harvey Foodie Dinner & Auction 2021! Attend in-person or online ! November 12-15, 2021

Sandia Prep Girls JV Volleyball @ Pojoaque Valley Santa Fe, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1574 NM-502, Santa Fe, NM

The Pojoaque Valley (Pojoaque, NM) JV volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Sandia Prep (Albuquerque, NM) on Thursday, August 26 @ 5p.

Writing Magic: Authors Lev Grossman & David Anthony Durham Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 418 Montezuma Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Authors Lev Grossman and David Anthony Durham discuss writing and their upcoming projects! Followed by a book signing at Beastly Books.

Yardmaster Volunteer Session Santa Fe, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 740 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM

Yardmasters assist with the specialized horticultural care in the Railyard Park. This is a year-round, drop-in volunteer program offered for two hours on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Bring your...