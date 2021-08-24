Live events on the horizon in Abilene

(ABILENE, TX) Live events are coming to Abilene.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Abilene area:

Overwhelmed- An Art Show Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Overwhelmed is an art show that hopes to offer a look into different types of minds and thoughts through Art. Maybe those minds want you to see how they cope or maybe they want you to take a...

Abilene StrEATs IV Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 240 Cypress Street, Abilene, TX 79601

A UNIQUE, AL FRESCO CULINARY CELEBRATION. Join us for an evening of Beef and Bourbon where East meets West in downtown Abilene.

Back to School Parent's Night Out Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2218 S 14th St, Abilene, TX

Back to School Parent's Night Out at Team Chip Martial Arts Abilene, Abilene, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 10:00 pm

ABIChat Luncheon sponsored by Holland Hearing Center Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 6550 Directors Pkwy, Abilene, TX

Join AYP for ABICHAT! A luncheon series that occurs once a quarter for Abilene Young Professionals. Hear from community leaders in an intimate setting as they share their stories of how they made...

Abiding In Christ Dinner Event Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1949 ACU Drive, Abilene, TX 79699

You are cordially invited to a dinner and evening of spiritual encouragement featuring Dr. Richard Blackaby.