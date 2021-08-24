Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Soldier found guilty in video confrontation with Black man

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xardc_0bbPVKQz00

A noncommissioned Army officer depicted in a viral video accosting and shoving a man in a South Carolina neighborhood has been convicted of third-degree assault.

A magistrate judge found Fort Jackson Army Sgt. Jonathan Pentland guilty of the misdemeanor Monday after a two-day trial, news outlets reported. He will have to choose between 30 days in jail or a fine of $1,087. Pentland was suspended from his post prior to the trial.

Pentland, 42, is white and the man shoved is Black. The video of part of their confrontation became a racial flashpoint when it was posted to Facebook in April after Pentland screamed, “You’re in the wrong neighborhood."

But race was never mentioned during Pentland’s trial in Columbia.

Pentland testified that he was trying to protect his family from a man acting strangely. The man he shoved, 22-year-old Deandre Williams, said he was trying to avoid a confrontation.

“As a young man, if I go on a walk, I shouldn’t feel any form of pressure," Williams said after the verdict.

The officer who arrested Pentland testified that the video of the confrontation spoke for itself. Pentland weighs about 100 pounds (45 kilograms) more than Williams and was towering over the other man while yelling.

Prosecutor Paul Walton said Pentland broke the law three times: when he shoved Williams before the video started and again as Williams took an awkward step toward Pentland's wife, and then when he slapped Williams' cellphone out of his hand as he held it up trying to record Pentland.

“His pride is hurt,” Walton said of Pentland. “He’s a drill sergeant and he’s used to people doing what he says.”

Williams' father cried on the stand as he testified that his son had a form of cancer that caused his brain to swell two years ago and that has left him struggling to understand things since.

Pentland's lawyer said the two-minute video was only a small part of the confrontation that took place over 20 minutes.

Instead of fully investigating the incident — the officer that signed the arrest warrant testified he never listened to 911 calls about Williams' odd behavior, such as allegedly touching a stranger's baby — Richland County Sheriff's Department leaders jumped to a conclusion after public reaction to the video, said defense attorney Benjamin Allen Stitely.

“They didn’t want the truth. They wanted to make up a bully for TV’s sake," Stitely said.

Pentland said his threatening demeanor and strong language stemmed from his military training to deescalate situations and resulted from fear his family would be hurt. He said he was acting in self-defense and not “trying to pick a fight.”

“It’s embarrassing to the community," Pentland testified. “I’m sorry for the way it escalated. Anybody looking back at this, you can watch that video and 100% see that it looks worse than it is. I did what I felt I had to do to protect my friends and family."

Pentland said he received “thousands” of death threats after the video went viral and his wife had to find a new job and his daughter a different school.

Comments / 34

ABC News

ABC News

386K+
Followers
98K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Racial Injustice#Fort Jackson Army Sgt#Richland County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
Black Enterprise

Teen Flees Town With Family, Receives Death Threats After Video of White Cop Straddling Her Goes Viral

Last week, a disturbing video went viral of 18-year-old Nekia Trigg desperately pleading for a white police officer to get off of her body because she couldn’t breathe. Trigg and her mother Antanique Ray were arrested and the family is fighting for justice after they claimed the teen and her mother were brutally accosted and assaulted by a white rookie Kaufman County, Texas, sheriff’s deputy.
Des Moines, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Man sentenced for shooting Black girl at Trump rally

DES MOINES (AP) — A man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after an Iowa rally for then-President Donald Trump, injuring one girl. Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes

A woman accused of strangling her 7-year-old son told investigators why she discarded the boy’s clothes after he died, according to grand jury transcripts made public this week. The late May morning that Liam Husted was killed, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez had been hiking with her son off the highway between...
Dallas, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Former Dallas Police Officer Loses Appeal of Murder Conviction

DALLAS, TX — The Texas Court of Appeals, 5th District in Dallas, denied the appeal of a murder conviction of a former Dallas Police officer. The appeals court ruled that the district court’s murder conviction and subsequent 10-year prison sentence will stand for Amber Guyger. Guyger was a Dallas Police...
Relationship Adviceprimenewsghana.com

Man stabs wife to death over divorce

Joyce Johnes Afi Jassika, a 26-year-old woman has been stabbed to death for threatening to divorce her husband at Degede, a suburb of Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region. The suspected husband has been identified as Emmanuel Okyere Baffour. The Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Divisional...
Public Safetywgxa.tv

Family seeks justice after Texas woman is brutally beaten, raped

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) - A San Antonio family is looking for justice after a young woman was found severely beaten and raped recently on the East Side. Unfortunately, the family tells our station it’s unlikely that Virginia Herrera, 20, will ever recover from her injuries after what happened to her.
Bridgeton, NJNew York Post

NJ inmate freed early due to COVID is charged with murder 2 days later

A New Jersey inmate who was freed early because of the COVID-19 pandemic has been charged with murdering a teenager just two days after his release. Jerry Crawford, 25, was serving time for burglary when he was let out on “public health emergency credits” to parole supervision on Nov. 4, prison officials confirmed to NJ.com Wednesday.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy