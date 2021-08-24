Coming soon: Bloomington events

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Live events are coming to Bloomington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bloomington:

WINGS: Intro to Archery Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 8955-9013 South Fairfax Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

You’ll go from beginner to intermediate archer with the skills obtained during this 3-hour course!

Hughes Cemetery Tour Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 4850 S. State Road 446, Bloomington, IN 47401

Also known as the Paynetown Cemetery, the Hughes Cemetery was one of the largest cemeteries in the Salt Creek Valley.

Fat Pockets Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 216 N Walnut St, Bloomington, IN

Looking for Fat Pockets at the Bluebird Nightclub Aug 25, 2021

Bloomington Pridefest 2021 Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Pridefest is back! Join us on East Kirkwood Avenue in Bloomington for Indiana's largest celebration of 2021! VENDORS: Applications are accepted through August 8 VOLUNTEERS: We need you! Sign up...

Food Pantry — First United Methodist Church Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 219 E 4th St, Bloomington, IN

The Jubilee College & Young Adult Ministry is starting off a new semester with opportunities to connect! We meet Wednesdays from 7:30-9pm at First Methodist for free food, worship, and discussion...