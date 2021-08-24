Conroe calendar: Coming events

(CONROE, TX) Conroe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Conroe:

Coping to Control Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Coping to Control is a three-week seminar focused on Diabetes 2 and the emotions that come along with that diagnosis. About this Event

Monthly Dinner at Citizens Grill Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 315 Enclave Dr #300, Conroe, TX

Meet up for dinner and share informtion to deepen relationships. For additional information contact Ally Grounds: ally@financialpartner.net

Dueling Pianos Live! at 202 Main Conroe, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 202 North Main Street, Conroe, TX 77301

Join us on Thursday, October 21st for Dueling Pianos Live! featuring Tyler Berry and a special guest!

2021 TX Youth Summit Conroe, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1609 Porter Road, Conroe, TX 77301

The mission of the Texas Youth Summit is to educate students to promote principles of limited government and American Exceptionalism.

OPEN MIC NIGHT @PYH Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 101 Metcalf St, Conroe, TX

Pacific Yard House is opening up its stage for anyone who wants to show what they got. We've made a slight adjustment, and Open Mic Night will now be the LAST TUESDAY of the month! So don't miss...