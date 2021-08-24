Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conroe, TX

Conroe calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Conroe Digest
Conroe Digest
 7 days ago

(CONROE, TX) Conroe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Conroe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgecS_0bbPVGu500

Coping to Control

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Coping to Control is a three-week seminar focused on Diabetes 2 and the emotions that come along with that diagnosis. About this Event

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLDor_0bbPVGu500

Monthly Dinner at Citizens Grill

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 315 Enclave Dr #300, Conroe, TX

Meet up for dinner and share informtion to deepen relationships. For additional information contact Ally Grounds: ally@financialpartner.net

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y07LZ_0bbPVGu500

Dueling Pianos Live! at 202 Main

Conroe, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 202 North Main Street, Conroe, TX 77301

Join us on Thursday, October 21st for Dueling Pianos Live! featuring Tyler Berry and a special guest!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PV0wg_0bbPVGu500

2021 TX Youth Summit

Conroe, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1609 Porter Road, Conroe, TX 77301

The mission of the Texas Youth Summit is to educate students to promote principles of limited government and American Exceptionalism.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220cpO_0bbPVGu500

OPEN MIC NIGHT @PYH

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 101 Metcalf St, Conroe, TX

Pacific Yard House is opening up its stage for anyone who wants to show what they got. We've made a slight adjustment, and Open Mic Night will now be the LAST TUESDAY of the month! So don't miss...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Conroe Digest

Conroe Digest

Conroe, TX
101
Followers
201
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Conroe Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Conroe, TX
Government
City
Conroe, TX
City
Tyler, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Youth Summit#American Exceptionalism#Tx Pacific Yard House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy