Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Paralympics open in empty Tokyo stadium — just like Olympics

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOKYO (AP) — The Paralympics began Tuesday in the same empty National Stadium — during the same pandemic — as the opening and closing ceremonies of the recently completed Tokyo Olympics. Japanese Emperor Naruhito got it all started again, this time under the theme “We Have Wings.” Among the few...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
39K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
Person
Markus Rehm
Person
Douglas Emhoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Ap#Japanese#International Olympic#The Associated Press#Ugandan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Uganda
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
WorldWashington Examiner

Japanese mayor apologizes after biting Olympic gold medal

A Japanese mayor bit off more than he could chew and was forced to apologize Thursday after chomping down on an Olympic gold medal, grossing out its recipient and the millions of viewers who were watching. Softball pitcher Miu Goto placed her gold medal around Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura's neck...
Sportshoustonianonline.com

Paralympics: The first gold medalists to win the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

There will be 16 medals in swimming alone on Wednesday, while four golds each will be held in the cycling and in wheelchair fencing. Australian swimmer Alexander Tockfield, after qualifying for the men’s 400m freestyle final on Wednesday afternoon in Japan, said the descent into the water after the long delay felt like “a weight lifted off my shoulders”.
AsiaPosted by
Space.com

Astronauts celebrate Tokyo Paralympics opening day with 'torch' ceremony in space

As the Paralympic Games kicked off in Tokyo this week, astronauts at the International Space Station celebrated the quadrennial sporting event in space. On the opening day of the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday (Aug. 24), Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy posted a photo on Twitter showing the current seven occupants of the International Space Station (ISS) posing with a "torch" inside one of the station's modules under a ceiling decorated with national flags.
Sportsksl.com

Former BYU student becomes volunteer for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

T. Christopher Okano, a former BYU student, volunteers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Alex Cabrero, KSL-TV) TOKYO — The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games couldn't happen without the help of volunteers. It requires a lot of hours and a lot of work. "It's quite the commitment,"...
Sportskrwg.org

Photos: What The Paralympics Opening Ceremony Looked Like

Athletes from around the world wound their way through Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, wearing masks and waving to a largely empty stadium, accompanied by performers and upbeat music. NBCSN will rebroadcast the ceremony Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET. The "Parade of Athletes" was lead by the Refugee Paralympic...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Paralympics 2020: Hannah Cockroft concerned by impact of empty stadiums after winning 100m gold

Hannah Cockroft was the first British athlete to race in Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, the first to break a world record and the first to offer a honest take on the potential impact of empty stadiums on the Paralympic movement.The Halifax hurricane blew at all-time high speed to win gold in the T34 100m, leaving devastation in her wake and setting a massive new world record of 16.39 seconds.But for Cockroft it was quiet, too quiet.After all, wheelchair racing’s greatest of all time saw the stunning 60,000 seater arena packed to the rafters in 2019, playing her part in its official...
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

Louisville native Oksana Masters cruises to Paralympic gold in Tokyo

Oksana Masters credits resiliency and determination for being a nine-time Paralympic medalist, including gold in her classification of a hand-cycle time trials event in Tokyo. Masters persevered through years in Ukrainian orphanages and with birth defects believed to be the aftermath of Chernobyl, the world’s worst nuclear accident. She was...
SportsFresno Bee

Malaysian shot putter disqualified after winning gold medal

Even in the Paralympics Games, there is controversy over victory and defeat. Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli appeared to have won gold in the shot put in the F20 class. But after the victory on Tuesday, he was disqualified because he had shown up late for the competition. International...
Sportsstpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete native wins historic gold medal during Paralympic Games

August 30, 2021 - St. Petersburg native Brad Snyder took home the gold medal Saturday during the men’s PTVI (visually impaired) triathlon at the Tokyo Paralympics. Snyder and guide Greg Billington – a 2016 Olympian, led the race from start to finish and crossed the line in 1:01:16, nearly a minute ahead of Spain’s Hector Catala Laparra. Snyder, a Navy Veteran, was blinded when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2011. He became the first U.S. man to medal in a paratriathlon and the first visually-impaired man to medal in the sport. Snyder won gold in his first Paralympic contest in swimming nine years ago and has now won his first triathlon event. He is now eight for eight, medaling in every Paralympic event he has entered.
Mississippi Statehailstate.com

Bulldog Olympians Win First Diamond League Events

STARKVILLE – In the span of a week, two former Mississippi State track and field athletes won their first Wanda Diamond League events. Marco Arop started it off by winning the men's 800m in Eugene, Oregon, on Aug. 21 before claiming his second title in Luasanne, Switzerland on Aug. 26. Two days later, Anderson Peters won the men's javelin at the Diamond League meet in Paris, France on Aug. 28.

Comments / 0

Community Policy