Billings, MT

What’s up Billings: Local events calendar

Billings News Flash
 7 days ago

(BILLINGS, MT) Billings has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Billings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQaqi_0bbPV9oF00

Pediatric CPR/AED/First Aid Class

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2420 13th St W, Billings, MT

Pediatric CPR/AED/First Aid certification class through HSI. Perfect for anyone that works with children or has children. Go to www.bigskycpr.com to book directly or get more information. Also...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sggXN_0bbPV9oF00

Summer Open House

Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 7026 S Billings Blvd, Billings, MT 59101

Come down to explore and enjoy the great outdoors. Ask a naturalist your essential questions about animals and plants. Canoe on our ponds!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXxTp_0bbPV9oF00

Festival of Cultures

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2609 13th St W, Billings, MT

This free annual event is integral to the Institute for Peace Studies’ goal “to promote peace and intercultural understanding in our community through education and community involvement." The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fl9Dr_0bbPV9oF00

Twilight Tour

Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 915 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT 59101

Take a motor coach tour of 5 beautiful Parade Homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1PUO_0bbPV9oF00

Thirsty Street Garage: Ping Pong

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3008 1st Ave N, Billings, MT

Free open play every Tuesday on our 6 new tables. League play will start in...read more

Billings News Flash

Billings, MT
ABOUT

With Billings News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

