What’s up Billings: Local events calendar

(BILLINGS, MT) Billings has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Billings:

Pediatric CPR/AED/First Aid Class Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2420 13th St W, Billings, MT

Pediatric CPR/AED/First Aid certification class through HSI. Perfect for anyone that works with children or has children. Go to www.bigskycpr.com to book directly or get more information. Also...

Summer Open House Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 7026 S Billings Blvd, Billings, MT 59101

Come down to explore and enjoy the great outdoors. Ask a naturalist your essential questions about animals and plants. Canoe on our ponds!

Festival of Cultures Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2609 13th St W, Billings, MT

This free annual event is integral to the Institute for Peace Studies’ goal “to promote peace and intercultural understanding in our community through education and community involvement." The...

Twilight Tour Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 915 Broadwater Avenue, Billings, MT 59101

Take a motor coach tour of 5 beautiful Parade Homes.

Thirsty Street Garage: Ping Pong Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3008 1st Ave N, Billings, MT

Free open play every Tuesday on our 6 new tables. League play will start in...read more