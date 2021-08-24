Live events coming up in Springfield
(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Springfield has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Springfield area:
Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 02:00 PM
Address: 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, IL 62701
Find everything for your wedding, honeymoon and new home in one convenient location, at the Elegant Bridal Expo!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701
From Denver, Colorado, Jeffrey Dallet combines rock with lyrically driven folk music.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 PM
Address: 245 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62701
The Delta Bombers and Hillbilly Casino with special guests Volk.
Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 09:30 PM
Address: 221 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62701
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Springfield ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 8pm
