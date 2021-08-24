Cancel
Springfield, IL

Live events coming up in Springfield

Posted by 
Springfield Updates
Springfield Updates
 7 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Springfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Springfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zVM4b_0bbPV5HL00

Springfield, IL- Elegant Bridal Expo- Winter Edition 2022

Springfield, IL

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, IL 62701

Find everything for your wedding, honeymoon and new home in one convenient location, at the Elegant Bridal Expo!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dL3rX_0bbPV5HL00

Jeffrey Dallet Performing Live at Buzz Bomb Brewing Company

Springfield, IL

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701

From Denver, Colorado, Jeffrey Dallet combines rock with lyrically driven folk music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmiDZ_0bbPV5HL00

The Ramblin' Gamblin' Tour

Springfield, IL

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 245 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62701

The Delta Bombers and Hillbilly Casino with special guests Volk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmN35_0bbPV5HL00

Girls Night Out The Show at Wet Bar (Springfield, IL)

Springfield, IL

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 09:30 PM

Address: 221 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Springfield ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 8pm

Springfield Updates

Springfield Updates

Springfield, IL
With Springfield Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

