Live events coming up in Springfield

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Springfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Springfield area:

Springfield, IL- Elegant Bridal Expo- Winter Edition 2022 Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, IL 62701

Find everything for your wedding, honeymoon and new home in one convenient location, at the Elegant Bridal Expo!

Jeffrey Dallet Performing Live at Buzz Bomb Brewing Company Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701

From Denver, Colorado, Jeffrey Dallet combines rock with lyrically driven folk music.

The Ramblin' Gamblin' Tour Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 245 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62701

The Delta Bombers and Hillbilly Casino with special guests Volk.

Girls Night Out The Show at Wet Bar (Springfield, IL) Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 09:30 PM

Address: 221 South 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Springfield ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 8pm