Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victorville, CA

Events on the Victorville calendar

Posted by 
Victorville Today
Victorville Today
 7 days ago

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Victorville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Victorville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R30QC_0bbPV3Vt00

NRA Basics of Pistol Shooting Class

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

The NRA Basic Pistol Shooting Class Includes Classroom instruction And Range Time

Learn More

CCW Multi-State Class. Includes Utah, Arizona, Florida and Virginia

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Rd, Victorville, CA 92395

CCW Class for Utah, Arizona, Florida, & Virginia  - Includes all 4 States. Range fees are included. There are no surprise up-charges.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34duhA_0bbPV3Vt00

SWAG - Strong Women and Guns at AVGC

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

SWAG - Strong Women and Guns is for experienced shooters. Join us on the 3rd Thursday of every month.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwwUD_0bbPV3Vt00

CPR, First Aid & Gunshot/Stabbing Trauma Care Class

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

In Person Classroom Training Class for Adult, Child and Infant CPR and 1st Aid according to The American Heart Association Standards

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8RiJ_0bbPV3Vt00

NRA BIT - Basic Instructor Training

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Rd, 16699 Stoddard Wells Rd, Victorville, CA 92395

The goal of this course is to develop NRA Certified Instructors who possess the knowledge, skills and attitude needed to conduct NRA Classes

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Victorville Today

Victorville Today

Victorville, CA
210
Followers
193
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Victorville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victorville, CA
Government
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
City
Victorville, CA
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Stoddard Wells Road#Nra Certified Instructors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy