Events on the Victorville calendar

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Victorville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Victorville:

NRA Basics of Pistol Shooting Class Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

The NRA Basic Pistol Shooting Class Includes Classroom instruction And Range Time

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Rd, Victorville, CA 92395

CCW Class for Utah, Arizona, Florida, & Virginia - Includes all 4 States. Range fees are included. There are no surprise up-charges.

SWAG - Strong Women and Guns at AVGC Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

SWAG - Strong Women and Guns is for experienced shooters. Join us on the 3rd Thursday of every month.

CPR, First Aid & Gunshot/Stabbing Trauma Care Class Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

In Person Classroom Training Class for Adult, Child and Infant CPR and 1st Aid according to The American Heart Association Standards

NRA BIT - Basic Instructor Training Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Rd, 16699 Stoddard Wells Rd, Victorville, CA 92395

The goal of this course is to develop NRA Certified Instructors who possess the knowledge, skills and attitude needed to conduct NRA Classes