The top 10 books on the Apple Store

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Bloodless by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child - 9781538736715 - (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Complications by Danielle Steel - 9781984821508 - (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Just Friends by Charity Ferrell - No ISBN Available - (Charity Ferrell)

4. The Island by Ben Coes - 9781250140845 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)

6. Billy Summers by Stephen King - 9781982173630 - (Scribner)

7. The Noise by J. D. Barker & James Patterson - 9780316499897 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Whistler by John Grisham - 9780385541206 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

10. The Family Across the Street by Nicole Trope - 9781800198265 - (Bookouture)

