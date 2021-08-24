Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Events on the Santa Barbara calendar

Posted by 
Santa Barbara Times
Santa Barbara Times
 7 days ago

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Santa Barbara is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Barbara area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXlnW_0bbPUzI300

BASSH AFTER HOURS

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 409 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

BASSH After Hours Burlesque Cabaret show a fundraiser for BASSH 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGGer_0bbPUzI300

2021 Ride Santa Barbara 100 VOLUNTEER

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 801 Shoreline Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Join the volunteer team for the Ride Santa Barbara 100 and give back while supporting the cycling community!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6hZT_0bbPUzI300

Lucidity Halloween Soiree: Magical Creatures with David Starfire & Soohan

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Address: 409 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Come as the Magical Creature you are, or that you wish to be and explore 3 floors of impeccable beats, performance, art & community vibes!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqXoW_0bbPUzI300

Meditation with Sound with Asura

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 22 West Mission Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Meditation with Sound with Asura Serra Come enjoy the sound of Asura's gongs and bowls, in a Meditation guided by Sound.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14o1xl_0bbPUzI300

FRENCH SAUCES WORKSHOP

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: West Ortega Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

FRENCH SAUCES WORKSHOP WHO ? Culinary workshop on traditional french cooking is a special meeting just for men or women who like food an

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Santa Barbara Times

Santa Barbara Times

Santa Barbara, CA
70
Followers
208
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Barbara Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burlesque#Ortega#Live Events#French#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy