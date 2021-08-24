Events on the Santa Barbara calendar

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Santa Barbara is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Barbara area:

BASSH AFTER HOURS Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 409 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

BASSH After Hours Burlesque Cabaret show a fundraiser for BASSH 2021

2021 Ride Santa Barbara 100 VOLUNTEER Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 801 Shoreline Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Join the volunteer team for the Ride Santa Barbara 100 and give back while supporting the cycling community!

Lucidity Halloween Soiree: Magical Creatures with David Starfire & Soohan Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Address: 409 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Come as the Magical Creature you are, or that you wish to be and explore 3 floors of impeccable beats, performance, art & community vibes!

Meditation with Sound with Asura Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 22 West Mission Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Meditation with Sound with Asura Serra Come enjoy the sound of Asura's gongs and bowls, in a Meditation guided by Sound.

FRENCH SAUCES WORKSHOP Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: West Ortega Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

FRENCH SAUCES WORKSHOP WHO ? Culinary workshop on traditional french cooking is a special meeting just for men or women who like food an