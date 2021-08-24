Apex Legends modder shows off wall-running

An Apex Legends modder recently showed what wall-running might look like in the game. In a video posted to YouTube and picked up by Kotaku, a modder going by the name Mok3ysnip3r shared footage of Octane running across the walls of the Fragment area of World’s Edge at breakneck speed. Octane bounces back and forth between walls and jumps incredible distances, all in the name of using the buildings of Fragment as his own personal trampoline. While the video doesn’t show off any gunplay during the wall-running, it isn’t hard to imagine chasing down enemies or firing at the buildings above while running parallel on the walls.