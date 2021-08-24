What’s up Newark: Local events calendar

(NEWARK, DE) Newark is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newark:

Bark At The Moon With Special Guest Offensive Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

The Debut Of Bark At The Moon! The Ultimate Ozzy Tribute Experience. With Special Guest Offensive

Sam Grow Live Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Sam Grow and his band are back at Halftime Sports Bar & Music Venue.

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at MIDNIGHT OIL Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 674 Pencader Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Fade To Black With Rebel Soul Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Fade To Black is the premier Metallica tribute experience. With special guest Rebel Soul. The east coast's ultimate Kid Rock tribute band.

Learn about Hassle Free Boating in Bear! Bear, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 3000 Summit Harbour Place, Bear, DE 19701

You’re invited to Summit North Marina to experience firsthand how you can enjoy hassle free boating in Bear, Delaware!