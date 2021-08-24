South Bend calendar: Coming events
(SOUTH BEND, IN) Live events are lining up on the South Bend calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Bend:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 1165 Franklin Street, South Bend, IN 46601
EdTech in the Bend is your destination for fun-filled learning and your professional learning network!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 420 South William Street, South Bend, IN 46601
An evening of storytelling presented by BMI & The Barns at Nappanee . Featuring Songwriters Stephen Wilson Jr , Southerland, & Levi Hummon.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 501 West South Street, South Bend, IN 46601
A Reunion Celebration of South Bend St. Joe Football commemorating 40 years of 31-0 & the three consecutive 10-0 seasons. (1979, 1980, 1981)
