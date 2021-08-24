South Bend calendar: Coming events

(SOUTH BEND, IN) Live events are lining up on the South Bend calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Bend:

EdTech In The Bend 2021 South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1165 Franklin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

EdTech in the Bend is your destination for fun-filled learning and your professional learning network!

Songwriters in the Round South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 420 South William Street, South Bend, IN 46601

An evening of storytelling presented by BMI & The Barns at Nappanee . Featuring Songwriters Stephen Wilson Jr , Southerland, & Levi Hummon.

40th Anniversary of 31-0 A Celebration of South Bend St. Joseph's Football South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 West South Street, South Bend, IN 46601

A Reunion Celebration of South Bend St. Joe Football commemorating 40 years of 31-0 & the three consecutive 10-0 seasons. (1979, 1980, 1981)