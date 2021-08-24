Cancel
South Bend, IN

South Bend calendar: Coming events

South Bend Digest
 7 days ago

(SOUTH BEND, IN) Live events are lining up on the South Bend calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Bend:

EdTech In The Bend 2021

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1165 Franklin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

EdTech in the Bend is your destination for fun-filled learning and your professional learning network!

Songwriters in the Round

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 420 South William Street, South Bend, IN 46601

An evening of storytelling presented by BMI & The Barns at Nappanee . Featuring Songwriters Stephen Wilson Jr , Southerland, & Levi Hummon.

40th Anniversary of 31-0 A Celebration of South Bend St. Joseph's Football

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 West South Street, South Bend, IN 46601

A Reunion Celebration of South Bend St. Joe Football commemorating 40 years of 31-0 & the three consecutive 10-0 seasons. (1979, 1980, 1981)

South Bend Digest

South Bend Digest

South Bend, IN
With South Bend Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

