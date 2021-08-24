Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma, AZ

Yuma events coming soon

Posted by 
Yuma Daily
Yuma Daily
 7 days ago

(YUMA, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Yuma calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Yuma area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccPrO_0bbPUm3q00

Paint Your Pet

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Join us for Paint your Pet on 11x14" canvas. This can be done in bright pop art style or true to life colors. Make as a gift or keep for yourself. At the time of reservation we will need a CLEAR...

Learn More

Black Light Mushroom

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Come paint Magical Mushrooms with us in the glowing Black Lights. No experience required! Step by step, fun event!!Colors can be customized to your liking. Recommended for teens and up. Join us...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMN36_0bbPUm3q00

2021 Learn To Skate - Yuma, AZ 2021

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1217-, 1299 E 21st St, Yuma, AZ

Meeting Dates From Aug 30, 2021 to Sep 02, 2021 Each Monday from 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM Each Tuesday from 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM Each Wednesday from 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Phow5_0bbPUm3q00

Yuma Trap & Skeet Club Pre-Season Shoot

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4760 S Us Highway 95, Yuma, AZ

Pre-Season Shoot Starts at 7:00am location is at Adair Park Trap and Skeet Range Highway 95 - 15 miles Eastof Yuma, AZ turn west on Adair Range Rd....

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jLrt_0bbPUm3q00

Immaculate Conception Parish 2nd Annual Live Auction

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 505 S Avenue B, Yuma, AZ

Save the Date! Join us for our Immaculate Conception Parish 2nd Annual Live Auction on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM through Facebook & at *Saint Ann's Hall. There will be...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Yuma Daily

Yuma Daily

Yuma, AZ
148
Followers
198
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yuma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Lights#Facebook At
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy