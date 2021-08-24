Yuma events coming soon

(YUMA, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Yuma calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Yuma area:

Paint Your Pet Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Join us for Paint your Pet on 11x14" canvas. This can be done in bright pop art style or true to life colors. Make as a gift or keep for yourself. At the time of reservation we will need a CLEAR...

Black Light Mushroom Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Come paint Magical Mushrooms with us in the glowing Black Lights. No experience required! Step by step, fun event!!Colors can be customized to your liking. Recommended for teens and up. Join us...

2021 Learn To Skate - Yuma, AZ 2021 Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1217-, 1299 E 21st St, Yuma, AZ

Meeting Dates From Aug 30, 2021 to Sep 02, 2021 Each Monday from 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM Each Tuesday from 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM Each Wednesday from 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM

Yuma Trap & Skeet Club Pre-Season Shoot Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4760 S Us Highway 95, Yuma, AZ

Pre-Season Shoot Starts at 7:00am location is at Adair Park Trap and Skeet Range Highway 95 - 15 miles Eastof Yuma, AZ turn west on Adair Range Rd....

Immaculate Conception Parish 2nd Annual Live Auction Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 505 S Avenue B, Yuma, AZ

Save the Date! Join us for our Immaculate Conception Parish 2nd Annual Live Auction on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM through Facebook & at *Saint Ann's Hall. There will be...