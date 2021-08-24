Killeen events coming soon

(KILLEEN, TX) Live events are coming to Killeen.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Killeen:

Veteran Resource Summit Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 208 S Park St, Killeen, TX

This evebt id free to all Active Miltary, Veteran, or Militsry Spouse

Landlord Engagement & Opportunities Meeting- Leasing incentives & bonuses Killeen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 210 West Avenue C, Killeen, TX 76541

Come learn how you can help house individuals and families in our community and receive cash incentives and bonuses at the same time.

TX Level 2 - Security Non-Commission Course (Killeen, TX) Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1010 W Jasper Dr Suite 5, Killeen, TX

This is a required course in order to get licensed as an Unarmed or Armed security officer in the State of Texas. About this Event The Texas Level II – Non-Commissioned Security Officer Training...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Killeen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Killeen, TX 76540

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

MGA 2 Man Scramble Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1600 Stonetree Dr, Killeen, TX

Special invitation to join the Men's Golf Association for a Tuesday night 2-person scramble.