Official: Cadillac Entering Hypercar Class At Le Mans
Anyone who thought the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing sedans were the end of high-performance from GM's luxury brand was sorely mistaken. Cadillac Racing has just announced it plans to compete in the new Le Mans-Daytona Hybrid (LMDh) category with a currently under development fourth-generation V-Series prototype beginning in 2023. The goal is simple: to achieve an overall victory at the world's most grueling 24-hour endurance race, Le Mans.carbuzz.com
Comments / 0