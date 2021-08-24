Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Official: Cadillac Entering Hypercar Class At Le Mans

By Jay Traugott
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anyone who thought the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing sedans were the end of high-performance from GM's luxury brand was sorely mistaken. Cadillac Racing has just announced it plans to compete in the new Le Mans-Daytona Hybrid (LMDh) category with a currently under development fourth-generation V-Series prototype beginning in 2023. The goal is simple: to achieve an overall victory at the world's most grueling 24-hour endurance race, Le Mans.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Ganassi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Cars#The Cadillac#Hypercar#Gm#Italian#Daytona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

C8 Corvette Stingray Sets Quarter-Mile World Record

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is proving to be seriously popular, and Chevy seems to be struggling somewhat to keep up with demand. The reason for this high demand? The C8 is just so damn good. This mid-engine American sports car punches way above its weight and is a serious performance bargain. Despite GM's best efforts to thwart tuners from messing around with the Corvette's powertrain, the aftermarket has been pushing massive power figures mostly thanks to turbocharging, and these tuned C8s have been setting crazy quarter-mile times. We recently covered YouTuber Emelia Hartford's unofficial quarter-mile record run of 9.36 seconds at 147 mph, but the same tuners who helped her out have now beaten that time in a big way.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford GT Being Tested With Mysterious Powertrain

Though Ford GT production is winding down and scheduled to end following the 2022 model year, the automaker has already extended the production of its latest road-going supercar a total of two times. Whether or not it will make it a third is currently unclear. However, sources have told Ford Authority that at least one Ford GT around the Detroit Metro area is being tested with a powertrain that is clearly different from what the model currently comes equipped with.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Experience The Most Powerful Mustang In Ford History

This 2021 GT500 is the epitome of modern muscle. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. From the floor mats to the rear tires, this Pony Car is a fully loaded beast. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.
CarsMotorAuthority

Jeep 6x6, Lamborghini Miura, 2022 Subaru WRX: The Week In Reverse

Jay Leno drove a Jeep 6x6, a Lamborghini Miura sold, and the 2022 Subaru WRX received a reveal date. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. Jay Leno climbed behind the wheel of a Jeep 6x6 created by Apocalypse Manufacturing of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The massive Jeep dwarfs the other vehicles in Leno's garage, partly because it's fitted with the available 40-inch wheel option. Pricing for this monster starts at $150,000.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

The Only Road Legal GT40 Stunt Car From “Ford V Ferrari” Is for Sale

The stunt car is one of just six used in production, and could soon be yours. Ford V Ferrari was a cinematic blockbuster that set out to tell the abridged tale of how an American car company took the fight to Ferrari in Europe, and came out the victor. Featuring big names like Matt Damon and Christian Bale, the automotive star of the show is the Ford GT40, the racecar that took Ford to four Le Mans victories in the 1960s. Obviously, the production needed a few stunt cars to shoot the film, and now, one of those very replica GT40s will be sold at the upcoming Mecum Auctions in Dallas this September.
BusinessPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Bugatti's 1578-hp Bolide Hypercar Turns Into Reality

In just under a year from its initial showcase, French automaker Bugatti is moving its Bolide experimental car into production, according to a recent announcement from the company. As its name suggests, bolide, meaning "race car" in French, the car will be limited to the race tracks and is not meant for the road.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

175 Barn Finds Live Under A Single London Roof

We're patiently awaiting the arrival of the latest Mercedes-Benz SL, hoping that this new model will live up to the legendary name that has been around for decades. But if you don't like new cars, you may want to check out a company called London Barn Finds. As the below video demonstrates, there are plenty of unrestored classics out there that need just a little love. All of these are supposedly genuine barn finds, and all of them are for sale. And if you don't like the plethora of Mercedes SLs on offer, there's a load more other classics to choose from.
Carsfordauthority.com

1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 ‘The Moss Car’ Heads To Auction

The original Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is an iconic performance machine in its own right, one that has enjoyed tremendous collector interest and ever-rising prices in recent years. But this particular 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, which is scheduled to cross the block at Barrett-Jackson’s upcoming Houston auction, is a bit more special than most, thanks to its rather famous former owner.
Buying CarsCarscoops

$85,000 Will Get You This Very Rare 1989 Ford Mustang Saleen SSC

Some special Ford Mustang models have been produced over the decades but when it comes to the Foxbody-generation, few Mustangs are more desirable than the Saleen SSC. While Saleen has most recently tried to establish itself as a car manufacturer in China, there was a time when it was a leading tuner for all kinds of performance cars, including the Mustang. With its SSC model, it modified the car’s 5.0-liter V8 with a larger 65 mm throttle body, fitted new upper and lower intake manifolds, ported heated, tubular steel headers, 1.7:1 roller rockers, and a Walker Dynomax low-restriction dual-exhaust system. These upgrades lifted the V8’s output to 292 hp and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Edge And Lincoln Nautilus Are Dead After 2023

There's been talk of this happening for about a year and now it can be confirmed. The Ford Edge and its more luxurious twin, the Lincoln Nautilus, will be discontinued after the 2023 model year, according to Automotive News. Both midsize crossovers are in their second generation, a design that dates back to the 2015 model year. A facelift happened for 2019. There have been recent indicators that the Edge's time is limited.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Next Chevy Camaro ZL1 Will Borrow Cadillac's Blackwing

Among the big three, range-topping American pony cars, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is the least powerful and the slowest in a straight line. Yes, even though this 650-horsepower supercharged V8 coupe can reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, both the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock are more powerful and quicker.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There Was A Secret Meeting Between Ford And Dealerships

Ford's electrification strategy has been very successful so far. There's immense interest and popularity for the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, and a majority of reservations for the new Maverick are for the hybrid variant. And this is only the beginning. The next-generation Explorer and Lincoln Aviator will ride on dedicated EV platforms with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The eventual replacements for the Edge and Nautilus will also adopt full electrification.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mystery Ford GT Prowling Detroit "Doesn't Belong To Ford"

The Ford GT has stunned onlookers since its inception in the 1960s. Back then it was called the GT40, because of its height in inches. It stunned the world when it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and it stunned Americans again in 2005 when the reimagined Ford GT hit the streets. Fast forward to 2016 and you can guess what happened both on the track and off.
Carsitechpost.com

New Ford GT test mule spy shots point to possible V8 sendoff

The origin story of the Ford GT is one of the most interesting in automotive history. Within 10 months, Ford managed to build one of the most legendary race cars to compete in endurance racing. Although it got off to a rocky start, Ford eventually perfected the formula, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans race 3 years on the trot, and beating its arch-rival Ferrari at its own game.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Benchmarks Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro For New Secret SUV

Benchmarking within the automotive industry is nothing new. Rather than engineer the vehicle that a manufacturer thinks its customers want, using a model that's already thriving as a barometer during the development process can give you an advantage. It's why Porsche is still viewed as the dynamic benchmark for sports cars. In fact, Ford even benchmarked the Mustang Mach-E crossover against the Porsche Macan. But the latest vehicle to be spotted in the possession of Ford isn't a Porsche at all and raises numerous questions. It's none other than the rugged Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Bugatti Has A Secret New Hypercar In The Works

As the automotive industry looks to reduce emissions to keep global warming to a minimum, the hypercar race seems to be heating up. Newcomers such as Rimac (now part of the Bugatti-Rimac family) with its record-breaking Nevera and SSC North America with its blistering Tuatara keep pushing the boundaries of what we thought possible, but hypercar veteran Bugatti is still actively chasing the hypercar dream, and according to Mate Rimac, the brand is currently working on a new model. The Bugatti Bolide was recently announced as entering production, but according to a video posted by Manny Khoshbin from the recent Pebble Beach event at the Monterey Car Week, the 1,824 horsepower Bolide is already old news.
CarsTop Speed

Watch a Porsche 911 Turbo S Take on a BMW M1000 RR and an F1 Car!

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is packing a flat-six twin-turbo 3.8 Liter engine that produces 650 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic gear dual-clutch gearbox with four-wheel drive. The Porsche weighs in at 3,615 pounds. It is being driven by, Mat Watson from Carwow.
EntertainmentPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Bugatti So Rare, Jay Leno Can’t Buy One

Bugatti is one of the most prestigious car brands in history. The French company won races across Europe with cutting-edge Grand Prix cars–until World War Two. The Bugatti badge also graced luxurious art-deco-era grand tourers. Jay Leno famously said, “There aren’t many cars that are as exciting to drive as a Bugatti.” So naturally, Leno owns several Bugattis. But one of Bugatti’s final cars–a futuristic coupe named the Bugatti Atlantic–is so rare, Jay Leno can’t even buy one if he wanted to.

Comments / 0

Community Policy