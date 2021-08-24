Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

Live events on the horizon in Odessa

Posted by 
Odessa Voice
Odessa Voice
 7 days ago

(ODESSA, TX) Live events are coming to Odessa.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Odessa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194xT5_0bbPUd7J00

The Brevet

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 E 29th St, Odessa, TX

The Brevet Locals TBA Doors @ 7 Cactus House (114 E. 29th) $10 adv/ $12 Dos You may also like the following events from Cactus House

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xuuse_0bbPUd7J00

Dorothy Nelms turns 105!

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1020 E Murphy St, Odessa, TX

Join Meals on Wheels Odessa to celebrate the 105th birthday of Dorothy Nelms. Decorate your cars and join the parade at Woodson Park in Odessa. Parade line up starts at 5:30pm and the parade will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YXUc_0bbPUd7J00

Coffee with Clark

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 8050 Dr Emmitt Headlee St, Odessa, TX

A men\'s fellowship group led by our Chaplain, Clark Racca. Join us for coffee, donuts and friendship.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3Wdf_0bbPUd7J00

LOS MARINEROS DEL NORTE

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2111 E 8th St, Odessa, TX

DOMINGO 29 DE AGOSTO CLUB TEQUILA PRESENTA LOS MARINEROS DEL NORTE PRIMERAS 25 DAMAS GRATIS BUCHANANS A SOLO $99 DLLS HASTA 10 PM RESERVACIONES AL 432 381 9378 You may also like the following...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G4G9Y_0bbPUd7J00

Darkness to Light Stewards of Children Training

Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 910 South Grant Avenue, Suite C, Odessa, TX 79761

Darkness to Light teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Odessa Voice

Odessa Voice

Odessa, TX
125
Followers
199
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Odessa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Child Molestation#Cactus House#Tx Join Meals#Presenta Los Marineros#Dlls Hasta#Suite C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy