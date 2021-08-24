Murfreesboro events calendar
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Live events are lining up on the Murfreesboro calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Murfreesboro area:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 116 North Walnut Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Natalie J is hosting her Album Release Event at The Walnut House. There will be food, special performances and a live recording.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 9295 Christiana Fosterville Rd, Christiana, TN
Come hug the cows, give the pig's tummy rubs, cuddle the turkeys, and enjoy a beautiful day at the Gentle Barn! Visit Us On Sunday! The Gentle Barn - Tennessee is located approximately 40 miles...
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 1660 Middle TN Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Our 4 day popup children's sale will be the place to SAVE on your Back To School shopping!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Nashville, TN 37127
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM
Address: 850 Mercury Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity presents the 13th Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run - now for Motorcycles, Cars and Runners!
Comments / 0