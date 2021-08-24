Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro events calendar

Murfreesboro Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Live events are lining up on the Murfreesboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Murfreesboro area:

Natalie J: Album Release Live Recording

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 116 North Walnut Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Natalie J is hosting her Album Release Event at The Walnut House. There will be food, special performances and a live recording.

Sundays at The Gentle Barn – Tennessee

Christiana, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 9295 Christiana Fosterville Rd, Christiana, TN

Come hug the cows, give the pig's tummy rubs, cuddle the turkeys, and enjoy a beautiful day at the Gentle Barn! Visit Us On Sunday! The Gentle Barn - Tennessee is located approximately 40 miles...

Consign and Co - Fall/Winter Presale - Popup Kids Sale

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1660 Middle TN Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Our 4 day popup children's sale will be the place to SAVE on your Back To School shopping!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Nashville, TN 37127

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

2021 Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 850 Mercury Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity presents the 13th Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run - now for Motorcycles, Cars and Runners!

With Murfreesboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

