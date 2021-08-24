Cedar Rapids events coming soon

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Cedar Rapids is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cedar Rapids:

Putts for Prevention Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 402 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Join us for a nine hole traveling putt-putt course all throughout downtown Cedar Rapids! This event benefits Foundation 2 Crisis Services.

Iowa BIG Visit Day Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 415 12th Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

The Iowa BIG visit day is designed to introduce the BIG model, see it working first hand, and get important questions answered.

SitOnIt Seating + Pigott presents: Cedar Rapids Showroom Viewing Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 412 7th Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

A chance to see Pigott's new Cedar Rapids location, as well as view SitOnIt Seating's Mobile Showroom!

HAPPY HOUR 2 FOR 1 DRINKS Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 7725 Kirkwood Blvd SW, Cedar Rapids, IA

Enjoy 2 for 1 drinks during our Happy Hour from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM , Monday - Friday.

Reserved-Sue W Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Reserved-Sue W at Scrapmania Retreat House, 2200 D Street SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404, Cedar Rapids, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm