Coming soon: Saginaw events

(SAGINAW, MI) Live events are lining up on the Saginaw calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saginaw area:

Shiawassee NWR Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 6975 Mower Rd, Saginaw, MI

Shiawassee NWR at Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge, 6975 Mower Rd, Saginaw, MI 48601, Saginaw, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 08:00 am

The Soul & Comedy Explosion Saginaw, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 203 South Washington Avenue, Saginaw, MI 48607

Comedians Performing: Downtown Tony Brown, Craig Capone, Dany Redwine, Live Performance By: Ms. Nikell Music By: DJ Prince

D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything and READ) at the Zoo Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1730 S Washington Ave #2876, Saginaw, MI

Join the READ Association and fifteen other community partners for a day of literacy fun for the family on Wednesday, August 25 from 10am-3:00pm! Enjoy storytelling, puppet shows, photo booth fun...

Saginaw, MI 2021 R100 Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1296 N Gleaner Rd, Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI 2021 R100 at Saginaw Field and Stream Club, 1296 N Gleaner Rd, Saginaw, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 am to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm

August Preschool Storytime: Superheroes Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 500 Federal Ave, Saginaw, MI

Join us bi-weekly all summer for an outdoor storytime at the Castle designed for children ages 3-5 and their parents (siblings of any age are welcome too!) This month's theme is Superheroes...