Live events on the horizon in Melbourne

Melbourne News Watch
Melbourne News Watch
 7 days ago

(MELBOURNE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Melbourne calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Melbourne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hn1DY_0bbPUO4W00

Melbourne Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing via Video

Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1900 Municipal Lane, Melbourne, FL 32901

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svGES_0bbPUO4W00

FASHION NIGHT OUT BREVARD 2021

Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 125 East Nasa Boulevard, Melbourne, FL 32901

(F.N.O.B) 2021 FASHION NIGHT OUT BREVARD! A NIGHT OF FASHION FOR ALL!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qz5Lg_0bbPUO4W00

LiftUp Young Lives Luncheon

Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1830 South Babcock Street, Melbourne, FL 32901

Make a difference with LiftUp Young Lives in Melbourne, FL

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFPQl_0bbPUO4W00

Goddamn Gallows at Iron Oak Post

Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2023 Melbourne Ct, Melbourne, FL 32901

The Goddamn Gallows will be at Iron Oak Post on Sep 10th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWHVT_0bbPUO4W00

Heaven's Door Tasting

Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2023 Melbourne Ct, Melbourne, FL 32901

Taste 5 whiskeys, a cocktail, and a full bottle to take home.

Learn More

With Melbourne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

