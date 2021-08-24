Columbia calendar: Events coming up

(COLUMBIA, MO) Live events are coming to Columbia.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbia area:

The Flood Brothers Live at Cooper's Landing Columbia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 11505 Smith Hatchery Rd, Columbia, MO

The Flood Brothers return to the Cooper's Landing stage with their funky blues rock! Bring yer stompin' boots and great ready for groovy times on the Big Muddy!

Columbia Experimental Music Festival Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 10 Hitt Street, Columbia, MO 65201

Four day festival showcasing and celebrating experimental music and art throughout downtown Columbia, MO.

KULINARISCHE WELTREISE IN FRANKFURT MIT SHARING PLATE FOOD TOURS Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Treffpunkt variiert nach den verschiedenen Touren. Genaue Infos werden 1-2 Tage vor Veranstaltungsbeginn per Email versendet., Opernplatz 1, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, 65201 Frankfurt am Main

Unsere Sharing Plate Reisen in die kulinarische Welt Frankfurts gehen wieder los!

N+ Drag Lanes Columbia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1508 N Providence Rd, Columbia, MO

This will be an in-person Family-Friendly Bowling Event with some of your favorite Columbia Drag Entertainers. You and your friends will join the team of one of our Drag Stars and compete for...

Bitchin Bajas at Stephens Lake Park Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Old 63 North, Columbia, MO 65201

Chicago spectral, psychedelic synth trio presented by Dismal Niche Arts / The Columbia Experimental Music Festival and 89.5 KOPN