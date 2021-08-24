Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visalia, CA

Visalia calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Visalia Updates
Visalia Updates
 7 days ago

(VISALIA, CA) Live events are coming to Visalia.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Visalia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yji06_0bbPU9us00

Free Ukulele Class

Visalia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 118 S Court St, Visalia, CA

Free ukulele classes for beginners! Participants will learn basic chords and songs, with guidance from our resident ukulelist at the Odd Shop. ☺️ No need to make a reservation. Bring your own...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uoul9_0bbPU9us00

After School Kid’s Club

Visalia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Our After School Kid’s Club is held on Tuesday’s 3:30 - 5:30! It’s $25 a day ($100 for 4 weeks) Text “AfterSchool” to 1-559-425-0035 to reserve your spot!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzBKp_0bbPU9us00

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Visalia

Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Visalia, CA 93277

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqfLQ_0bbPU9us00

Prophecy Conference- Behold He Comes

Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 11720 Ave 264, Visalia, CA 93277

Live Stream of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Prophecy Conference. Saturday September 11th from 8:30-4:40 at Calvary Visalia.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUtkv_0bbPU9us00

JBF Visalia Public Sale: SEPT 19-25 (FREE)

Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3303 South Mooney Boulevard, Visalia, CA 93277

Visalia FALL 2021 Children's & Maternity Consignment Sale: Free General Admission

Learn More

Comments / 0

Visalia Updates

Visalia Updates

Visalia, CA
300
Followers
202
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Visalia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
Local
California Government
Visalia, CA
Government
City
Chino Hills, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Live Events#The Odd Shop#Afterschool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy