Visalia calendar: Coming events
(VISALIA, CA) Live events are coming to Visalia.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Visalia:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 118 S Court St, Visalia, CA
Free ukulele classes for beginners! Participants will learn basic chords and songs, with guidance from our resident ukulelist at the Odd Shop. ☺️ No need to make a reservation. Bring your own...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Our After School Kid’s Club is held on Tuesday’s 3:30 - 5:30! It’s $25 a day ($100 for 4 weeks) Text “AfterSchool” to 1-559-425-0035 to reserve your spot!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual Event, Visalia, CA 93277
I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 11720 Ave 264, Visalia, CA 93277
Live Stream of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Prophecy Conference. Saturday September 11th from 8:30-4:40 at Calvary Visalia.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 3303 South Mooney Boulevard, Visalia, CA 93277
Visalia FALL 2021 Children's & Maternity Consignment Sale: Free General Admission
