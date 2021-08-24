Beaumont calendar: What's coming up

(BEAUMONT, TX) Beaumont has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaumont:

Long Rustic Pumpkins Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 229 Dowlen Rd Ste 3B, Beaumont, TX

It might be too hot for a PSL, but we've got the AC for a pumpkin paint party! Get ready for fall by reserving your seats here! https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/beaumont/event/2809305/

Jaripeo Baile “Lienzo Charro El Diamante” Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Jaripeo Baile “Lienzo Charro El Diamante” at Beaumont, Texas, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 03:00 pm to 11:00 pm

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Mother/Baby Prenatal Q & A Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2830 Calder Ave, Beaumont, TX

Virtual Online question & Answer Session with our CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Prenatal Educators

Donice Morace Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4680 Fannett Rd, Beaumont, TX

Donice Morace LIVE at Sawdust Saloon FRIDAY AUGUST 27TH! Cover is $12 and doors open at 7pm. Food out front provided by The Lunch Box. Message us for reservations! 🤠 In an era of country music...

Ask a Card Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4405 Jimmy Simmons Blvd, Beaumont, TX

Have questions that need answers or not sure where to go, stop by the booth and have your questions answered.