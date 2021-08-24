Beaumont calendar: What's coming up
(BEAUMONT, TX) Beaumont has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaumont:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 229 Dowlen Rd Ste 3B, Beaumont, TX
It might be too hot for a PSL, but we've got the AC for a pumpkin paint party! Get ready for fall by reserving your seats here! https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/beaumont/event/2809305/
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Jaripeo Baile “Lienzo Charro El Diamante” at Beaumont, Texas, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 03:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 2830 Calder Ave, Beaumont, TX
Virtual Online question & Answer Session with our CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Prenatal Educators
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 4680 Fannett Rd, Beaumont, TX
Donice Morace LIVE at Sawdust Saloon FRIDAY AUGUST 27TH! Cover is $12 and doors open at 7pm. Food out front provided by The Lunch Box. Message us for reservations! 🤠 In an era of country music...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 4405 Jimmy Simmons Blvd, Beaumont, TX
Have questions that need answers or not sure where to go, stop by the booth and have your questions answered.
Comments / 0