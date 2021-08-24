Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette calendar: What's coming up

Lafayette Digest
Lafayette Digest
 7 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Lafayette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lafayette area:

KEITH BLAIR BAND

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

Full band show! Music starts at 9pm! Only $5 cover

Moonsong Release Party

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 302 A Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Beausoleil Books is partnering with Lafayette local Denise Gallagher and The Little Press to promote Denise's newest book: Moonsong!

Louis Katz (Comedy Central, This Is Not Happening, HBO) at Wurst Biergarten

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 537 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Lafayette Comedy presents comedian Louis Katz to The Wurst Biergarten on Friday, October 22.

TRIBUTE BAND SERIES: Even It Up - The Ultimate HEART Tribute Band

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

They're ready to rock with Heart's greatest, most popular hits!

Hunter DeBlanc's Janky Piano Show

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

It's Hunter's world, we're just living in it....bring your sense of humor & love of music for this fun show that's part gameshow part piano!

ABOUT

With Lafayette Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

