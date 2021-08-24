Cancel
Roanoke, VA

Coming soon: Roanoke events

Roanoke Journal
Roanoke Journal
 7 days ago

(ROANOKE, VA) Live events are lining up on the Roanoke calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Roanoke:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8eWX_0bbPU5Ny00

Orange Culture / Incavalli / Her Majesty

Roanoke, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 22 Kirk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24011

Roanoke-based rock bands, Orange Culture, Incavalli, and Her Majesty come together for a glorious night of local indie rock at The Spot !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giVVF_0bbPU5Ny00

Sexual Assault and Women of Color

Roanoke, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3034 Brambleton Ave SW, Roanoke, VA

How do stereotypes and systemic racism impact women of color as they relate to sexual assault? Join the discussion as Dina Hackley-Hunt examines barriers to help seeking for women of color. This...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1sFR_0bbPU5Ny00

Shaping Sounds: Star City Playlist Series One

Roanoke, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 22 Kirk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24011

Virginian artist, Ty' Dye brings together a collection of talent with Shaping Sounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fl856_0bbPU5Ny00

Ari Hest

Roanoke, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 22 Kirk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24011

Grammy nominated singer/songwriter, Ari Hest, began his career with two albums on Columbia Records, all while touring internationally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvFZV_0bbPU5Ny00

First Student Day of School - Breckinridge Middle

Roanoke, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3901 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Breckinridge Middle: Tuesday, August 24 (all day)

Roanoke Journal

Roanoke Journal

Roanoke, VA
With Roanoke Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

