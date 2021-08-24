Scandals The Cheesecake Factory Will Never Live Down

There are a lot of sit-down chain restaurants in the United States, but few are willing to go as all-in on so many aspects of the dining experience as The Cheesecake Factory. That's because everything about The Cheesecake Factory is big. The restaurants themselves, usually towering over a suburban shopping plaza or attached to a gigantic high-end shopping mall, are huge, for starters. The inside of each location is typically loaded with eye-popping, faux-classical decor, including some very impressive columns. And then there's the menu, which is as long as a novel and as disparate as a phone book, offering an example of nearly every popular cuisine, and all in portions big enough to comfortably feed a whole family. But this is to say nothing of the chain's namesake cheesecakes, which prove to be works of highly engineered sugar and dairy architecture.